Chippewa County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Swift by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside...

alerts.weather.gov

WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE... The beaches of southeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Eastern Lac Qui Parle
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone this morning, For the High Rip Current Risk, numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents through sunset. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 AM this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN TODAY IN EASTERN NEW YORK Very dry fuels and low humidity values will continue to contribute to an elevated risk of wildfire spread across eastern New York for today. Relative humidity values will be as low as 20 percent during the afternoon hours, especially for areas from the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region on northward. Fires could quickly grow and get out of control due to the dry conditions in place. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 12:32 PM. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 1:48 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/12 PM 3.5 1.6 1.9 0.5 Minor 13/01 AM 3.7 1.8 1.8 0.5 Minor 13/01 PM 3.3 1.4 1.6 0.5 None 14/01 AM 3.4 1.5 1.4 0.5 None 14/02 PM 2.9 1.0 1.2 0.5 None
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Western Windsor National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures today in the mid to upper 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s across Lake Champlain, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! ...Fire Weather Concerns Exist Again Across Northern New York and Vermont Today Fuels remain abnormally dry across the North Country according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. This, combined with relative humidity values as low as 15% may have an impact on fire weather conditions today. If any fires were to start the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to grow quickly. For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. Remember, a burn ban is in effect for all of New York through May 14th, which means no open burning is allowed.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Marquette, Menominee, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Delta, northeastern Menominee, southeastern Marquette, northwestern Schoolcraft and Alger Counties through 545 AM EDT/445 AM CDT/ At 508 AM EDT /408 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Marquette to near K. I. Sawyer AFB to near Rock. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Chatham and Deerton around 525 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Au Train and Munising. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Piscataquis, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass over the area will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior Northern Maine today. This afternoon, the relative humidity will decrease to between 15 and 20 percent. A north to northeast wind is expected today between 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. The wind will shift into the east and southeast this afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to diminish by around sunset this evening with good relative humidity recovery by late tonight, except across the higher terrain where relative humidity recovery will be fair. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Perkins; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ZIEBACH AND EAST CENTRAL PERKINS COUNTIES At 206 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glad Valley to 6 miles northeast of Thunder Butte to 5 miles northwest of Bear Creek, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dupree, Glad Valley, Thunder Butte, Red Elm and Iron Lightning. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN TWO-THIRDS OF THE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND WESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 3 to 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Today.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 2 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

