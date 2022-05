The Florida Supreme Court recently denied an appeal for a death row prisoner who was convicted in the 1990 death of three family members in a Mulberry home. In 1991, David Joseph Pittman, 60, was convicted of the murders of murders of Clarence and Barbara Knowles and their daughter, Bonnie Knowles, the previous year. According to records, the Knowles family was related to Pittman's ex-wife. Pittman killed the three family members before setting their home on fire with them in it. He also set fire to Bonnie Knowles' car. He was sentenced to death for each and also charged with two counts of arson and grand theft.

