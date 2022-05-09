ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Cooler, windy weather in the forecast this week

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
Small craft advisory is currently in effect for SLO County

– Significantly cooler temperatures and high winds will start off the week for Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County, according to Weather Underground. A small craft advisory is currently in effect for the San Luis Obispo County coast, according to Weather Underground. Hazardous sea conditions are expected until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday should see a high temperature of 66-degrees in Paso Robles. Wednesday’s expected high is 72-degrees. Thursday will see slightly higher daytime temperatures in the 70s, and by Friday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the upper 80s and then into the 90s for the weekend.

“A prolonged period of relentless gale-force northwesterly winds will produce mostly clear skies (except for haze), blowing sand in the coastal regions and below seasonal temperatures,” forecasts PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, “In other words, it will be cold and windy for much of this week.”

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
