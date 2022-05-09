ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1 person rescued after a semi-truck crash on Beltway 8 WB near Veterans Memorial (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0fXgAtQY00
1 person rescued after a semi-truck crash on Beltway 8 WB near Veterans Memorial (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report

One person was rescued by the responders after a semi-truck crash Sunday morning in north Houston. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place just after 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Beltway 8, close to Veterans Memorial [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fXgAtQY00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)

25-year-old Mariah Beltran dead, 22-year-old Carlos Rivas hospitalized after a crash in Covina (Covina, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Mariah Beltran, of San Bernardino, as the woman who lost her life and 22-year-old Carlos Rivas, of Los Angeles, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Covina area of Los Angeles County. The fatal car crash took place on Saturday at 1:23 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a 2006 Saturn Vue was going on the westbound freeway east of Holt Avenue [...]
COVINA, CA
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Kyra Richardson as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Saturday morning in Dallas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike near Midway Road [...]
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
Nationwide Report

50-year-old Veronica Cortez-Chavez dead, Miguel Ortiz injured after a crash in Midland County (Midland County, TX)

50-year-old Veronica Cortez-Chavez dead, Miguel Ortiz injured after a crash in Midland County (Midland County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 50-year-old Veronica Cortez-Chavez as the woman who lost her life and Miguel Ortiz as the man who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Sunday morning in Midland County. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Business 20 [...]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

2 killed in 2 crashes involving multiple juveniles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Two juveniles were killed following two separate crashes Saturday, according to the Louisiana State Police Troop E. The first crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in Sabine Parish and claimed the life of 11-year-old Saylor Gatti of Zwolle. An initial investigation revealed Gatti was driving a UTV westbound on JaBush Road when […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Beltway 8 Wb#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Texas Accident News
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 8 others, including 3 children injured after a traffic collision in Walker County (Walker County, TX)

1 person dead, 8 others, including 3 children injured after a traffic collision in Walker County (Walker County, TX)Nationwide Report. One person died and eight others, including three children received injuries following a traffic collision Sunday in Walker County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place on FM 2296 [...]
WALKER COUNTY, TX
Syracuse.com

Remains identified as missing Texas woman; former NFL player reportedly a suspect

Katie Dowd, SFGate, San Francisco (TNS) Remains found in Texas have been identified as missing 29-year-old Taylor Christine Pomaski, officials announced Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said her body was found in a ditch in the northern part of the county in early December. The identification was confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. No further information about Pomaski was released.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Texas woman allegedly killed husband after learning of mistress

SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman is in custody, facing a murder after officials say she admitted to shooting her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman.It was the morning of May 7 when deputies arrived at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.Stewart remained in the Harris County Jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

65-year-old William Dixon, Jr. and 57-year-old Lori Courtney dead, Freddie Brown, Jr. injured in a crash (Abilene, TX)

65-year-old William Dixon, Jr. and 57-year-old Lori Courtney dead, Freddie Brown, Jr. injured in a crash (Abilene, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 65-year-old William Dixon, Jr. and 57-year-old Lori Courtney, both from Las Cruces, New Mexico, as the victims who lost their lives and 43-year-old Freddie Brown, Jr., of Chicago, as the victim who suffered injuries following a traffic collision Monday afternoon in Abilene. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle wreck took place shortly after 4:00 p.m. at mile marker 292 on I-20 [...]
ABILENE, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a rollover crash in Cypress (Cypress, TX)

1 person injured after a rollover crash in Cypress (Cypress, TX)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, one person suffered injuries following a rollover accident in Cypress. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Barker Cypress Road and Little Riata Drive at approximately 5 p.m. in response to a single-vehicle crash [...]
CYPRESS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas teen found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police are investigating a case in which a teenage girl was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. At 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an area near War Horse Drive and Standing Rock Street, according to a report from San Antonio PD. Upon […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy