Morris Udeze commits to Richard Pitino and UNM basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball has found some help in the frontcourt. Wichita State transfer Morris Udeze committed to Richard Pitino and the Lobos Sunday. He made the announcement on his twitter account. The six foot eight 245 pound forward averaged more than 10 points and over 6 rebounds while playing in 27 games last season.

Story Continues Below

Once he entered the transfer portal, Udeze was sought after by many schools. He narrowed his list to Maryland, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas, LSU, Georgia Tech, UNLV and New Mexico, before deciding on the Lobos. Udeze has one year of eligibility remaining.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.