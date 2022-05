Netflix could bring ads to its streaming platform as early as this year, a new report suggests.A lower-priced tier, supported by advertising, was apparently revealed to employees via an internal memo, the New York Times reports.The new tier will be introduced in the last three months of 2022, approximately the same time that Netflix plans to begin cracking down on password sharing. Executives said the ad-supported tier would come “in tandem with our broader plans to charge for sharing.”Netflix had previously said that an estimated 100 million people are watching Netflix using other people’s accounts, which it claimed was holding...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO