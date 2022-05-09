ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Moon 'solemn' about failures, hopes new president will engage with North Korea

By Ashley Williams
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22L61M_0fXg8BzT00

May 9 (UPI) -- In his final speech before leaving office, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday he's proud of the work his administration did in engaging with North Korea -- particularly on denuclearization -- and that he hopes that continues under President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Moon, who assumed the presidency in 2017, delivered his farewell address in a nationally televised speech.

"Peace is the condition for our survival and prosperity," he said. "I heartily hope that the efforts to resume dialogue between South and North Korea and establish denuclearization and peace continue with the resumption of dialogue between the South and the North."

Moon called for Seoul and Pyongyang to resume peaceful dialogue after the more conservative Yoon moves into the Blue House on Tuesday. Yoon was elected in March after a tight race against Lee Jae-myung, a liberal politician who's more similar to Moon ideologically.

Although Moon was credited by some with furthering relations with the North during his tenure -- which included rare unity during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea -- he was criticized on other fronts, including the economy and COVID-19. For many younger voters, soaring real estate prices that Moon never managed to control was a top issue on Election Day.

"I am solemn about how much our government has lived up to. But even if our government does not achieve it, the people's desire for a 'country-like' country will never stop," Moon added, according to the Herald. "The desires of the candle lights will continue to bloom as our hopes and energy."

While Moon prioritized peace on the Korean Peninsula during his term -- which included three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un -- tensions heightened during the second summit between the United States and the North. Moon was also criticized by some, including Yoon, as being subservient to Kim.

In his remarks Monday, Moon acknowledged his role as a leader who transformed a "crisis of war" on the Korean Peninsula in 2017 to a "phase of dialogue," which raised hopse for peace.

The president of South Korea serves for a single five-year term and is not allowed to run for re-election. Upon his landslide election five years ago, Moon promised to improve the South Korean economy and reform the country's powerful business conglomerates.

Punctuating Moon's departure is the fact that Pyongyang has carried out several missile tests this year and some fear that the North may be planning to test a nuclear weapon in the near future.

As a conservative politician, Yoon is expected by some to take a more hard-line approach to the North -- which in the past has often meant no dialogue and icy rhetoric.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Reuters

Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few

SEOUL (Reuters) - For people in many countries, living in a penthouse is the dream. In North Korea? Not so much. Leader Kim Jong Un keeps building outwardly glamorous high-rise apartment buildings in the capital, Pyongyang, with the latest being an 80-storey skyscraper completed this week. But defectors and other...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Korean People#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
354K+
Followers
56K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy