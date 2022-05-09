ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Tim’s Travels: Soulcraft in Ferguson builds items and community

By Tim Ezell
 2 days ago
ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell spent Monday morning...

FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: The finalists are set for The Masked Singer

ST. LOUIS – Firefly, Ringmaster, and The Prince are in The Masked Singer finale. On Wednesday, May 11 The Masked Singer will air the road to the finale, and then the official finale will air on Wednesday, May 18. The show airs on FOX on Wednesday night. Domino Masters airs directly after The Masked Singer.
FOX 2

Hoarding conditions found in St. Louis house destroyed by fire

ST. LOUIS -- A squatter reportedly started a fire at a south St. Louis home where a woman jumped out a window to escape the flames Wednesday morning. A neighbor's security camera caught someone dressed in all black entering a vacant home on Nebraska Avenue just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the video. Less than a minute later, smoke started billowing out of the house. "It's our understanding that this building has been vacant since 2007. Yet there was someone inside, which brings me to another point of why we go into vacant buildings because these fires don’t start from themselves," said St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby.
99.5 WKDQ

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
FOX 2

Home in south St. Louis on fire Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in south St. Louis. The home was on fire in the 7800 block of Virginia Avenue. The fire started at about 5:15 a.m. As FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene at about 6 a.m., fire officials were on both sides […]
