WPXI - Moween Road Crews battle a fire in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County on the morning of May 9, 2022. (Bell Twp. VFD)

LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County Monday morning.

Flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived at the house fire along Moween Road.

Firefighters said they started getting control of the fire pretty quickly, but they did run into one issue. One of the fire department’s trucks got stuck.

No one was hurt.

©2022 Cox Media Group