ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Palantir profit miss, downbeat revenue forecast send shares tumbling

By Chavi Mehta
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PO9CV_0fXg5zI800

May 9 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N) forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations on Monday, indicating slowing sales growth, and missed first-quarter profit estimates, sending shares down 15% in premarket trading.

The company, known for its work with the U.S. Army and the Central Intelligence Agency, said it still sees a "wide range" of potential upside to its forecast from "developing geopolitical events".

But slowing revenue growth at the software maker's government business, which rose 16% in the first quarter, also raised concerns.

Palantir forecast adjusted operating margin of 20% for the current quarter, compared with 31% a year earlier, as it ramps up spending on its salesforce to help the company close more deals.

The company expects second-quarter revenue to be $470 million, implying a growth of just 25% year-over-year, compared with 49% growth a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a revenue of $483.9 million.

Palantir's Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar said the Ukraine war had no incremental impact on its first quarter, but the company has been working and investing in anticipation of contract awards from governments and expects "marginal impact" in the second quarter and more growth beyond that.

But RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria said some of that impact should realistically start to show up as backlog. He added that not getting immediate government business by now despite the war in Ukraine was not a good sign.

Palantir reported first-quarter revenue of $446.4 million, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of $443.4 million, driven by strength in its U.S. commercial business.

Excluding items, it earned 2 cents per share, missing estimates of 5 cents per share. COO Sankar said the company saw 2 cents of loss per share related to Palantir's investments.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price stabilizes, Coinbase shares plunge

Bitcoin's price stabilized at around the $31,000 level. The cryptocurrency traded down for six straight days heading into Wednesday. Bitcoin is down more than 22% over that time. For the month, bitcoin is off more than 19% and down more than 33% year-to-date. Other cryptocurrencies are showing signs of stabilizing...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Rivian, Uber and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – The data analytics software company's shares plunged 15.1% in premarket trading after posting a mixed quarter. Palantir reported profit of 2 cents per share, compared to a 4 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue was higher than expected, however, despite slowing growth in its government business. Palantir also issued a softer-than-expected current-quarter revenue forecast.
STOCKS
Reuters

Coach owner Tapestry cuts profit forecast as China lockdowns bite

May 12 (Reuters) - Tapestry (TPR.N) lowered its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as fresh lockdowns in major market China hurt sales of its luxury handbags and apparel, sending its shares down 4% in premarket trading. The company joins other luxury goods makers such as Gucci owner Kering SA (PRTP.PA)...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palantir Technologies#Downbeat#The U S Army#Rbc Capital Markets
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer reported quarterly adjusted earnings rose a better-than-expected 27.5% on strong gains at its seeds and pesticides business. First quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, came in at 5.25 billion euros ($5.55 billion), well...
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Double Your Money, According to Wall Street

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. If you're looking for stocks that can put...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

U.S. online prices dropped, spending slowed in April - Adobe

May 11 (Reuters) - Online prices fell 0.5% in April and U.S. consumers pulled back on electronic commerce, possibly reflecting a change in consumer behavior and the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation, tech firm Adobe, which monitors online prices, reported. A surge of inflation during the pandemic reversed years...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Ahead of Earnings Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Rivian Automotive (RIVN -9.61%) stock crashed...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Musk, Bezos, Gates lose billions in net worth in tech downturn

Three big-name tech billionaires have been hit with sizable blows to their net worth as the technology sector has soured in recent days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 4% on Monday, making the total decline approximately 10% since the Federal Reserve announced continued hikes of half percentage points on interest rates.
STOCKS
Reuters

Air Lease warns on Boeing 777X, Lufthansa places order

DUBLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) was at the centre of a tug of war over the future of its newest jet on Monday as Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) ordered the 777X Freighter hours after an influential industry leader questioned the delayed programme's viability. The U.S. planemaker last month...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Bitcoin Slides Below $30,000 Amid Wider Economic Downturn

Cryptocurrency prices are down amid a slew of grim economic news. With potential factors as disparate as the war In Ukraine, rising inflation and the Fed's corresponding interest rate hikes, the price of a variety of cryptocurrencies has dropped in recent days, continuing a months-long downward trend. On Monday morning, the price of bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time since July 20.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy