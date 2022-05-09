ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New auxiliary bishop named for Diocese of Cleveland

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 2 days ago
Rev. Michael G. Woost has been appointed as auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of Cleveland, a spokesperson for the diocese said Monday.

Woost is a priest for the diocese and currently serves as a member of the faculty of Saint Mary Seminary.

“This announcement is great news for the Diocese of Cleveland,” Bishop Edward Malesic, Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland said in a news release. “I am grateful to the Holy Father Pope Francis for the appointment of Bishop-elect Woost as an auxiliary bishop. He is a highly respected, capable, and faithful man who will be a good helpmate with me in shepherding the wonderful people of our Diocese. I look forward to working closely with Bishop-elect Woost and ask our people to pray for him as he prepares to be ordained as a bishop of our Church.”

A native of Cleveland, Woost graduated from St. Ignatius High School and attended Borromeo and Saint Mary seminaries. He was ordained in 1984 and was assigned as a parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception Parish in Madison.

After earning a licentiate in sacred theology in 2000, he joined the faculty at Saint Mary Seminary and Graduate School of theology, where he still teaches today.

Woost has two brothers, Dave Woost and Tom Woost, both of whom serve as parish pastors in the Diocese of Cleveland.

Bishop-elect Woost will be ordained to the episcopate during Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on Aug.4.

