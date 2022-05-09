ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lyon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 07:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate...

alerts.weather.gov

ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
County
Lyon County, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Marquette, Menominee, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Delta, northeastern Menominee, southeastern Marquette, northwestern Schoolcraft and Alger Counties through 545 AM EDT/445 AM CDT/ At 508 AM EDT /408 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Marquette to near K. I. Sawyer AFB to near Rock. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Chatham and Deerton around 525 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Au Train and Munising. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 02:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood, Lincoln, Forest, Vilas, Florence, Marathon, Marinette, Oneida, Menominee, northern Oconto, Langlade and western Shawano Counties through 315 AM CDT At 228 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms north of a line from Marshfield to Wausau to Antigo to Wausaukee. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with the stronger thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Headwaters Wilderness around 235 AM CDT. Popple River around 250 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Crandon, Tipler, North Otter Creek Natural Area, Fern, Whisker Lake Wilderness, Wausau and Florence. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone this morning, For the High Rip Current Risk, numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents through sunset. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 AM this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Frenchman Basin RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Temperatures...Highs near 90. * Impacts...Weather conditions will be favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low-lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 1:35 PM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 11:41 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 PM 2.7 1.3 1.5 0.5 None 13/02 AM 2.9 1.5 1.4 1.0 None 13/02 PM 2.4 1.0 1.3 0.5 None 14/03 AM 2.9 1.5 1.3 0.5 None 14/03 PM 2.2 0.8 1.1 0.5 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/12 PM 3.1 1.6 1.7 1.0 Minor 13/12 AM 3.0 1.5 1.4 1.0 Minor 13/12 PM 2.6 1.1 1.2 1.0 None 14/01 AM 2.7 1.2 1.0 1.0 None 14/01 PM 2.4 0.9 1.0 1.0 None
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
NWS
NWS
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is forecasting a Code Orange Ozone Action Day for Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties, in effect from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which means members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the T C E Q website www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN TWO-THIRDS OF THE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND WESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 3 to 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Today.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir and the Lower Snake River Plain. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Details on possible severe weather Wednesday & Thursday Nights

After some isolated but intense severe storms Wednesday morning, skies are now clearing across most of the area (albeit with some smoke still higher up in the atmosphere making for a hazy look). Temps are likely to still rapidly rise into the mid 80s to low 90s this afternoon with more sunshine and humidity. Feels like temps into the 90s as dew points rise into the low 70s (very humid). Stay cool later today!
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 2 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Little Assawoman Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/06 AM 5.2 0.5 1.1 None 12/07 PM 5.0 0.3 0.6 None 13/07 AM 4.7 0.0 0.5 None 13/07 PM 5.1 0.5 0.3 None 14/08 AM 4.5 -0.2 0.3 None 14/08 PM 5.4 0.8 0.2 None
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong north to south longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Georgetown County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/05 AM 7.2 1.6 2.3 3 Minor 12/05 PM 7.7 2.1 2.4 3 Minor 13/06 AM 6.8 1.2 1.8 2 None 13/06 PM 7.5 1.9 1.7 2 Minor 14/06 AM 6.6 1.0 1.5 2 None 14/07 PM 7.8 2.2 1.5 3-4 Minor
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

