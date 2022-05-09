ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland gets $4.7M to clean up Wood Street homeless encampment

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Oakland will receive a nearly...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 28

Eve Martinez
2d ago

It doesn’t matter how much $$$$ they put up. It’s a never ending situation, jut like drugs, guns, violence, etc. and it’s not just Oakland. Very sad.

Reply(1)
7
Dyna_81
2d ago

why so much? you could repave all of International Blvd. for that amount of money. Or better yet fix up the schools.

Reply
10
The Truth
2d ago

all that money is not going to be used to clean up the homeless encampments that money is going to be used for other stuff that has nothing to do with cleaning up Oakland more to do with building skyscrapers and continuing on with gentrification shaking my head

Reply
5
SFist

Beleaguered Oakland Encampment Getting $4.7 Million Grant From State to Try ‘New Model’

West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment, which has suffered dozens of fires in the last year, will try a new community cabins model with a $4.7 million grant from the state. The massive, sprawling homeless encampment on Wood Street in West Oakland has been a matter of public debate for years, and at one point was set to become a sanctioned RV “triage center,” but even that plan merely begat endless conflict between residents, property owners, attorneys, and activists. But when one person died in an encampment fire there last month, it brought heightened attention to the tragic conditions at the encampant that’s been ballooning in size.
