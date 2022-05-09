Oakland gets $4.7M to clean up Wood Street homeless encampment
The city of Oakland will receive a nearly...www.ktvu.com
The city of Oakland will receive a nearly...www.ktvu.com
It doesn’t matter how much $$$$ they put up. It’s a never ending situation, jut like drugs, guns, violence, etc. and it’s not just Oakland. Very sad.
why so much? you could repave all of International Blvd. for that amount of money. Or better yet fix up the schools.
all that money is not going to be used to clean up the homeless encampments that money is going to be used for other stuff that has nothing to do with cleaning up Oakland more to do with building skyscrapers and continuing on with gentrification shaking my head
Comments / 28