Massachusetts State

Gas prices in Massachusetts hit record high, AAA says

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Gas prices in Massachusetts have hit a record high, according to new data Monday from AAA. The average price of regular gasoline in the Bay State is now $4.39 per gallon, according to AAA. The national average is $4.32 per gallon, AAA said. The price of...

www.wcvb.com

CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices are increasing the most in these states

Gas prices remain elevated due to increasing geopolitical tensions and high demand for travel. On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to $4.24, according to recent data from AAA. "Two factors lead to pressure on pump prices, hitting drivers right in the wallet – rising domestic...
TRAFFIC
WUPE

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AOL Corp

Gas prices: 66% of Americans are making 'significant' habit changes: Survey

High gas prices are changing driving habits among Americans, according to a recent Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion survey from April 29-May 1, 2022, among a random selection of 1,392 U.S. drivers. Two-thirds, or 66% of vehicle owners or households, say they have made or will make significant changes to their driving...
TRAFFIC
WUPE

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

As COVID cases continue to rise, some Massachusetts high schools recommending students wear masks indoors

Three Massachusetts school districts are encouraging their students to wear masks indoors again as COVID cases continue to trend upwards across the commonwealth. Cambridge, Arlington and Belmont school officials sent out emails to families over the weekend recommending students to wear masks inside schools again, the Boston Globe reported. “Due...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

‘No Reason for Panic' as COVID Cases Continue to Rise in Mass.

Shortly after the return from school vacation week, COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in Massachusetts. "I think that we are all concerned," said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director for the Boston Public Health Commission. "There is no reason for panic, however, we are concerned and we are following this data very closely."
BOSTON, MA

