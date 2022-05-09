2 dead and 3 injured in 4 separate shootings across the Houston area overnight

There were a number of shootings across the Houston area overnight, but no gunmen have been arrested.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, two men were shot at the Diamond Inn on the Gulf Freeway near Canniff in southeast Houston.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was shot in the arm. First responders put a tourniquet on his arm and took him to a hospital in serious condition, Houston police said.

Police said the incident started as a fistfight between several residents at the motel. The fight escalated into a shooting.

Investigators said several different people fired their weapons. Police described it as a chaotic scene.

The gunmen got away. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video at the motel.

In the Sunnyside neighborhood, a man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the 7700 block of McLean near Cullen and Bellfort around 1:45 a.m.

Police believe the victim was targeted by three masked men who shot him while he was in the front yard with his girlfriend.

The masked gunmen fled the scene.

HPD said the motive of the shooting was unknown, though they do believe the man was targeted.

In northwest Houston, in the Willowbrook area, a man was shot in the abdomen just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

People living nearby heard gunshots and saw the man on the ground in a parking lot on North Gessner near Mills, HPD said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

Just before 10 p.m., a man was shot in southeast Houston after police said two other men tried to rob him along the Gulf Freeway near Griggs.

Police said the victim tried to run from the two suspects in the 6100 block of Gulf Freeway.

He was shot in the hip area and taken to the hospital.

Investigators were unsure if the robbery suspects got away with anything.