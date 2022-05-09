ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 dead and 3 injured in 4 separate shootings across the Houston area overnight

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEKZw_0fXg3lFc00

There were a number of shootings across the Houston area overnight, but no gunmen have been arrested.

One killed, one injured in shooting at Diamond Inn on Gulf Freeway

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, two men were shot at the Diamond Inn on the Gulf Freeway near Canniff in southeast Houston.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was shot in the arm. First responders put a tourniquet on his arm and took him to a hospital in serious condition, Houston police said.

Police said the incident started as a fistfight between several residents at the motel. The fight escalated into a shooting.

Investigators said several different people fired their weapons. Police described it as a chaotic scene.

The gunmen got away. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video at the motel.

Man killed by three masked men in front yard of Sunnyside home

In the Sunnyside neighborhood, a man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the 7700 block of McLean near Cullen and Bellfort around 1:45 a.m.

Police believe the victim was targeted by three masked men who shot him while he was in the front yard with his girlfriend.

The masked gunmen fled the scene.

HPD said the motive of the shooting was unknown, though they do believe the man was targeted.

Man shot in abdomen in Willowbrook area

In northwest Houston, in the Willowbrook area, a man was shot in the abdomen just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

People living nearby heard gunshots and saw the man on the ground in a parking lot on North Gessner near Mills, HPD said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

Man shot during attempted robbery on Gulf Freeway and Griggs in southeast Houston

Just before 10 p.m., a man was shot in southeast Houston after police said two other men tried to rob him along the Gulf Freeway near Griggs.

Police said the victim tried to run from the two suspects in the 6100 block of Gulf Freeway.

He was shot in the hip area and taken to the hospital.

Investigators were unsure if the robbery suspects got away with anything.

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Spun

Body Remains Identified As Missing Girlfriend Of Ex-NFL Player

Body remains first found in late 2021 have been identified as the missing girlfriend of a former NFL player, according to multiple reports. Taylor Pomaski, the girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware, had been missing since April of 2021. She was last seen at a house party in Texas on April 25. Her disappearance was described as suspicious by authorities.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Southeast Houston#Violent Crime#Hpd#Hounews Cc9#Houstonpolice
Syracuse.com

Remains identified as missing Texas woman; former NFL player reportedly a suspect

Katie Dowd, SFGate, San Francisco (TNS) Remains found in Texas have been identified as missing 29-year-old Taylor Christine Pomaski, officials announced Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said her body was found in a ditch in the northern part of the county in early December. The identification was confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. No further information about Pomaski was released.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

1 dead, 1 injured in motel shooting, police say

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another person was injured following a shooting at a motel in southeast Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Monday at the Diamond Inn at 8920 Gulf Freeway. Details are limited at this time,...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy