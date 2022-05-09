ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine’s mine-sniffing dog given medal after finding over 200 explosives

By Léonie Chao-Fong
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Patron sniffs out Russian mines and explosives in the north-eastern city of Chernihiv.

A mine-sniffing dog credited with detecting more than 200 explosives since the start of the war in Ukraine has been given a medal for his services to the country.

Patron, a two-and-a-half-year-old jack russell, was presented with the award by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at a ceremony in Kyiv.

The terrier, whose name means “ammo” in Ukrainian, sniffs out Russian mines and explosives in the north-eastern city of Chernihiv and acts as a mascot of the country’s state emergency service.

He has become a national symbol of Ukraine’s resistance against Russia, featuring regularly in videos on official Ukrainian social media channels.

A dog called Patron, who works with SES rescuers in Chernihiv, has helped defuse nearly 90 explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion 🐶 One day, Patron's story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties. pic.twitter.com/2PpT8p4Yfr

— Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) March 19, 2022

Zelenskiy presented Patron and his owner, Mykhailo Iliev, with their awards at a news conference, alongside Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, who made a surprise visit to the country on Sunday. As Patron was presented with his award, Trudeau patted his pockets as though looking for dog treats.

“Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines,” Zelenskiy said in a statement after the ceremony. “And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper – Patron – who helps not only to neutralise explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat.”

