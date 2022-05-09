2 Fatally Struck by Amtrak Train in Biddeford, Maine
Two people were struck and killed by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Maine late Sunday morning. Amtrak said in a statement that two individuals trespassing on the tracks east of Saco...wokq.com
Two people were struck and killed by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Maine late Sunday morning. Amtrak said in a statement that two individuals trespassing on the tracks east of Saco...wokq.com
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0