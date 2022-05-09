ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

2 Fatally Struck by Amtrak Train in Biddeford, Maine

By Dan Alexander
 2 days ago
Two people were struck and killed by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Maine late Sunday morning. Amtrak said in a statement that two individuals trespassing on the tracks east of Saco...

Police publicly identify 15-year-old driver killed in crash

SACO, Maine — A teenage girl is dead after a crash early Monday morning in Saco, officials confirmed Monday. Police were called to Ricker Road at about 3:15 a.m. after someone who lives in the area reported hearing a loud bang. Officers say they found a Toyota Highlander that had crashed into some trees.
SACO, ME
Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
Person killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash on I-495 in Massachusetts

A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on the northbound side of I-495 near Mansfield. Cruisers started responding to the area to try to find and stop the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.
MANSFIELD, MA
Maine man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, mother of his twin children

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine man has pleaded guilty to murdering his longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children. Nicholas Lovejoy, of Waterville, admitted to shooting 29-year-old Melissa Sousa at their home on Gold Street in October 2019, according to an affidavit filed Wednesday with Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Family of Maine Woman Who Died at Smalls Falls is Asking For Your Help

29 year old Lewiston Woman, Tanisha Barry, fell to her death on Sunday at Smalls Falls in Franklin County this weekend, according to WGME News Channel 13. The tragic accident took place when she reportedly got too close to the edge while in a pool of water above the waterfalls. The fall was 30 feet and as the article states, due to the turbulent waters, her friends were unable to see her.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
Motorcyclist dies in Hancock County collision

PORTLAND, Maine — A motorcyclist was fatally struck Saturday in a head-on crash in Hancock County. Charles Brown, 49, of Indian Township was traveling by motorcycle at about 8:20 p.m. on Route 9, also called the Airline Road, in Township 22 when a sedan traveling in the opposite direction reportedly crossed the centerline and struck him, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release issued Monday.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Teen, 15, dies in early-morning Saco crash

SACO, Maine — The teenage driver of an SUV died early Monday morning after crashing the vehicle into a stand of trees in Saco. It happened around 3:15 a.m. on Ricker Road, Saco police said in a release. Officials responded to the scene after a nearby resident reported hearing...
SACO, ME
