Crawfordsville, IN

Crawfordsville man gets 50 years after wife’s head found buried in cellar

By Izzy Karpinski
cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A Crawfordsville man was sentenced to 50 years in prison as part of a plea agreement in the death of his wife, nearly two years after her head was found in the cellar of...

cbs4indy.com

