CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On average we are now paying more for fuel, whether you use gas or diesel, than we’ve ever paid before. And while a car or truck’s gas tank may take around 20 gallons, more or less, imagine driving an RV with a tank that holds 100 gallons. That pain at the pump is causing some campers to change their travel plans.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO