Decatur, AL

Alabama company recalls more than 585,000 pounds of frozen chicken breasts

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Reiner, Jocelina Joiner
 2 days ago

( WKBN ) — An Alabama company is recalling 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken breast fillets, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

This is an expansion of a previous recall of 30,285 pounds of the product by the Decatur, Alabama, poultry establishment, which reported that the products may be undercooked.

Five new production codes (23618, 24357, 24512, 24583 and 24957) and 66 separate “use by” dates ranging from May 10, 2022, to April 29, 2023, are included in the expanded recall.

The previous recall included affected products that were produced between Feb. 9 and April 30, 2022. The products subject to recall are:

  • 9-pound cases containing eight packages of 6-ounce All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with “use by” dates ranging from May 10, 2022, to April 29, 2023.
  • 9-pound cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with “use by” dates ranging from May 10, 2022, to April 29, 2023.
  • 6-pound cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-ounce All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with the “use by” date of March 5, 2023.
  • 16-ounce zippered plastic packages containing Chef’s Craft Chicken Breast Fillet and establishment number P-20214 printed next to March 23, 2023, best by date.

The products have the establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case and packaging. The chicken fillets were shipped nationally to distributors. It was also distributed to restaurants and retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The issue was discovered when the company received a consumer complaint that the food appeared to be undercooked. No confirmed adverse reactions to the products have been reported.

The USDA said the food should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

