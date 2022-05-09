ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

Germantown's Maifest returns May 20-22

By Bobby Tanzilo
On Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The volunteer-run Deutschstadt Heritage...

onmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

CBS 58

Waukesha welcomes new indoor speedway with help from local fundraiser

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Engines were hot in Waukesha on Wednesday, May 11 at the grand opening of a new go-kart speedway and Event Center. The all-day event has brought in business to the new facility, with the side-goal of raising money for an important foundation. The Accelerate Indoor...
WAUKESHA, WI
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular German Restaurants in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Milwaukee Brat House opened its first location in May 2008. Since then, it has prided itself on its celebration of German culture and heritage through its authentic culinary experience. It offers various specials on different times and days of the week, and you can also host private parties here. They have been featured in Maxim magazine as having the best bratwurst, so be sure to try that on your visit! They serve food until 2:00am every day and offer a free shuttle to all Brewers home games and to Summerfest. Their beers are served two at a time, and they have an outdoor beer garden in both the front and back of the restaurant. Some other popular menu items of theirs include their Milwaukee dog, pulled pork, hot and spicy brat, and italian sausage.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Cruise Ship Leaves Milwaukee Twice

The Viking Octantis, the largest and newest cruise ship on the Great Lakes, spent extra time in Milwaukee this weekend. The ship arrived in Milwaukee mid-day Friday to great fanfare. And as part of the city’s role as a turn-around port, it was scheduled to leave Sunday with a new set of passengers. Early Sunday afternoon the ship was pulling out of the port of Milwaukee en route to Mackinac, Michigan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

New High-End Restaurant For Downtown

Downtown is set to gain a new, high-end dining option next week. On May 17, Lupi & Iris will open on the first floor of the 7Seventy7 apartment tower at 777 N. Van Buren St. in East Town. James Beard award-winning chef Adam Siegel is partnering with real estate developer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announces $100M renovation project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Potawatomi's paying big for upcoming renovations to Milwaukee's hotel and casino. As Chicago gets ready to welcome a billion-dollar casino and entertainment venue, Potawatomi's trying to keep up, throwing $100 million at its Milwaukee location. "This is just a little bit of tap on the pedal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Dine & dasher hits at least a dozen Milwaukee businesses

MILWAUKEE — At least a dozen Milwaukee bars and restaurants say the same man is running out on his bill. Police have not arrested or charged the man, so WISN 12 is not naming him or showing his face. The Bottle, Tenuta's Italian Restaurant, Steny's Tavern and Grill, Flannery's,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Ziggy’s Goodway Cafe To Open On N. 27th St.

It’s been a tough few years for Randy Torrance. In 2017 he was diagnosed with cancer; then in 2018 he lost both his mother and his son. “You keep trying to go forward,” he told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. “I can’t base my life off of all the bad events.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Jasmine: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for May 11

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Jasmine. This 10-year-old pup tends to be nervous in new situations with new people, and she would do best in a home where any children are over 10. Although Jasmine is just 13 pounds, she is slightly large for her size and could use some help shedding a pound or two.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Froedtert promotes Cedarburg native

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Health announced the promotion of Caryn Esten to senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer. In Esten’s expanded role, she will lead efforts to ensure key strategic initiatives are both implemented and integrated, while still overseeing the strategic planning process and co-leading the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network’s newly formed Transformation Office.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

68-unit senior care facility coming to Mequon

MEQUON — Matter Development and Three Leaf Partners announced last week that they will open another Wisconsin senior living community called Lumia Mequon, in partnership with local operator Koru Health. Construction has already started on the one- and two-story community situated on 4.8-acres at 11900 N. Port Washington Road...
MEQUON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Dream Social Lounge Planned for King Drive

A new bar and entertainment venue, Dream Lounge Social, is planned for N. Martin Luther King Dr. just north of Downtown. The new bar would take over the space at 1806 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. that most recently housed Triple OT Sports Bar. Owner Amy Tucker, who lives...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Calling all contractors-- Milwaukee plans to rehab 150 homes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Department of City Development plans to renovate at least 150 vacant city-owned residential properties and sell them at affordable prices. CBS 58 spoke with Lafayette Crump, Commissioner of the DCD, who put out a call to all local developers and contractors. "The response is due June 3... and we expect to be awarding within a month or so after that", he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI

