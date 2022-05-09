ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Ode to Pitambari, the Secret Behind My Sparkling Cookware

By Sonal Ved
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor as long as I can remember, the cookware in my home has been given a day off every fortnight. A day for rest and pampering—a spa day, if you will. This is how it goes: Copper, steel, and bronze cookware and silverware are heaped on a kitchen counter. Then they’re...

