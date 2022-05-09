ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NC

NC Supreme Court taking over appeal on voting by offenders

WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘It was a bittersweet time’: Fallen Marines honored at Camp Lejeune. ‘It was a bittersweet time’:...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

New York Supreme Court upholds state Assembly maps

The New York Supreme Court upheld the state General Assembly's map Wednesday, a victory for Democrats in the state legislature in spite of the judge's stated concerns about the process's constitutionality. The map was the product of an unconstitutional process, according to acting Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister, who hinted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCNC

Superior Court judge rules Mecklenburg County can no longer delay issuing handgun permits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina Superior Court judge ruled Monday that Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden may no longer delay issuing handgun permits. This comes after McFadden was sued by two organizations that accused him of not following the law for issuing handgun permits. Grass Roots North Carolina and Gun Owners of America filed the suit last August.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp Lejeune, NC
City
Bridgeton, NC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Supreme Court#Marines
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Reuters

Colorado clerk accused of voting system breach faces court order

May 3 (Reuters) - A Republican county clerk, accused by Colorado authorities of leading an unauthorized breach of voter data with activists who back former President Donald Trump's stolen election falsehoods, was ordered by a judge to hand over the copied data by Wednesday. Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder last...
POLITICS
Axios

Scoop: Senate candidate Cheri Beasley raised $1M in April

Cheri Beasley, the presumptive Democratic nominee in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race, raised more than a million dollars in April, her campaign told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: Beasley has a financial advantage going into the November general election over her Republican counterparts, who are spending hefty amounts of cash to take shots at each other ahead of the May 17 primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Trump-backing county clerks broke into voting machines to 'prove' fraud

In the 2020 U.S. presidental election, Colorado went pretty comfortably to Joe Biden, who received nearly half a million more votes than Donald Trump...or so they would have you believe. Last year, the Republican county clerk for Mesa County, Tina Peters, leaked the voting machine passwords to online in an attempt to reveal what she falsely believed was massive voter fraud — and it turns out she wasn’t alone.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy