ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Watch SpinLaunch's test vehicle catapult toward space at 1,000 mph

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzUtG_0fXfyDVh00

SpinLaunch, the company testing a catapult-like system that sends payloads to space with almost no rocket propellant, has shared footage from one of its test launches.

The video clip (below) shows SpinLaunch's Suborbital Accelerator as it launches a payload towards suborbital space.

The perspective then changes to a dizzying first-person view looking down to Earth from the test vehicle as the launch site quickly becomes a speck in the distance.

Making spaceflight sustainable

SpinLaunch and another firm called GreenLaunch are two of the biggest firms aiming to provide a more sustainable alternative to today's environmentally hazardous satellite rocket launches.

California-based SpinLaunch uses a catapult-like system that spins a vacuum-sealed centrifuge at several times the speed of sound before releasing the payload towards orbit at thousands of miles per hour — faster than Mach 6. GreenLaunch, meanwhile, replaces the traditional rocket booster with a hydrogen impulse launch cannon that also reaches hypersonic speeds.

Both companies' systems get payloads up as high as a traditional first-stage rocket for a fraction of the price and with a greatly reduced environmental impact. Both use only a small amount of rocket propellant to propel their launch vehicle to its final orbital destination.

SpinLaunch announced it received a NASA Space Act Agreement contract only last month, and the company says its system will remove 70 percent of fuel and launch infrastructure requirements. The company will launch a NASA payload as part of a developmental flight test later this year, after which it will recover the payload for analysis.

A new era for spaceflight

In its new video, SpinLaunch shows off the launch of one of a series of recent test launches, its first optical payload. The test vehicle, which measures 3 meters long (9.8 ft), was launched on April 22 at a speed of over 1,000 mph. SpinLaunch didn't release any altitude data for this launch, though its previous test launch reached an altitude of roughly 30,000 feet, meaning it still has some way to go to reach space.

Still, be sure to look at SpinLaunch's test footage (above) as it will make you feel you're hurtling towards space at over 1,000 mph. If companies like SpinLaunch and GreenLaunch are able to prove their technologies can work as viable alternatives to traditional smallsat rocket launches, we may be on the verge of a new era of more sustainable spaceflight, in which experimental payloads and satellites can be launched at a fraction of the environmental cost.

Editor's note 09/05/22: The title for an earlier version of this article mistakenly claimed SpinLaunch's test vehicle flew into space. This has been corrected.

Comments / 41

Noodle Boi
2d ago

Interesting. I am thinking that the G-forces introduced in the rotational aspect might preclude a lot of payloads though. They have to survive a good beating when you send them up with a rocket. You probably aren't going to launch sensitive equipment with this guy. Even if it reduces the cost burden of basic items, that's a nice win.

Reply(1)
8
Casey Rasa
2d ago

All of the money that has been spent on space innovation and now we're resorting to primitive techniques. What kind of a payload is going to withstand that much force?

Reply(2)
4
Randell Sullivan
2d ago

Funny, yet if it pulls the payload requirements off then it's worth the ridicule. Hey it's still a better idea that building the space elevator or ladder idea I read about years ago.

Reply(6)
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launch Vehicle#Rocket Propellant#Spinlaunch#Space Act Agreement#Greenlaunch
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
Space.com

Virgin Orbit will launch military satellites for National Reconnaissance Office and UK on milestone flight

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) will launch a joint mission with the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Virgin Orbit's first-ever launch from the UK. The collaboration will see the government military organizations working together on two "Prometheus 2" cubesats, which will launch among nine international rideshares from Spaceport Cornwall (in coastal southwestern England) as soon as summertime.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
LiveScience

Astronauts can no longer commit crimes on the moon, Canada decrees

Space may be the final frontier, but the good people of Canada aim to tame that frontier with law and order. Last week, the Canadian Parliament proposed a measure that will, essentially, make it illegal for Canadian astronauts to commit crimes on the moon, or while in orbit. The measure, which was tucked partway through the Canadian government's 2022 federal budget implementation bill, and was presented to Parliament on April 28, reads:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy