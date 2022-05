HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Family who used to own the land that is now slated to become the new Ford battery plant said they knew about unmarked graves on the property. “Nineteen unmarked burials were identified as a result of the additional archaeological field work completed in March 2022,” Katie Newton, a public relations specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public Affairs Office, told WAVE News in a statement on May 9. A prior grave relocation took place in 2003 at the site penned for the Blue Oval SK Battery Park, according to Newton, but the Corps was not involved.

