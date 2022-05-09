ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Celebrating mothers at 2nd annual Mother's Day Luncheon Social Derby Edition

By WLKY Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali Center celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday at its second annual Mother's Day Luncheon Social...

Louisville Zoo celebrating Mother's Day with its own baby boom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo celebrated a special Mother's Day with its own baby boom on Sunday. The zoo announced that their very own Kianga the giraffe and Azizi the zebra are both pregnant. Also, the zoo's harbor seal, Tonie, welcomed her first pup into the world on...
SCDNReports

Kentucky Mother Shot on Mother’s Day by Son

Kentucky Mother Shot on Mother’s Day by SonScreenshot. A man in Kentucky was arrested and charged with shooting his own mom on Mother’s Day. Jacob Small reportedly got into a fight with his mother, Amber Powell, in Wayne County over an Xbox controller that he had gotten her for Mother’s Day.
Wave 3

Kentucky Derby brings two unlikely friends together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby brings all walks of life to Louisville. Celebrities, athletes, politicians and more are regular visitors during on first weekend of May, and sometimes unlikely friendships are made. A big part of Derby is the fashion. People get their hair and makeup done, allowing...
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
WHAS11

Louisville lawyer says neighbor must either let vacant lot become nuisance, or continue caring for it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vacant lots can be an eyesore and a nuisance. For one man in the Portland neighborhood, the lot next to his home has also become a major commitment. Adam Dennison first purchased his 1800's shotgun house near the Ohio River about nine and a half years ago. He bought it after a foreclosure, and said the fenced-in lot next to it, remained in the hands of the original owner.
Wave 3

Winner of Rodes for Him and for Her Derby Contest revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Viewers got another chance to decide what Shannon Cogan and John Boel wore for the first Saturday in May as part of WAVE’s annual Derby Dress Contest, sponsored by Rodes for Him and for Her. After hundreds of votes were counted, the winning outfit was...
