Trainer Eric Reed pulled off one of the greatest upsets in the history of the Kentucky Derby on Sunday, and he did it with help from his daughter. His horse, Rich Strike, wasn't even entered in the race on Friday morning. It was thanks to a last-minute scratch that the team even made it to the Churchill Downs paddock. As the gun sounded on Sunday, they had 80-1 odds. When Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon crossed the finish line just a few minutes later, they became the second-longest shot to win the 148-year-old race.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO