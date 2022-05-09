ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Red Cross Sound the Alarm giveaway happens this week

By Kim Hudson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hB7Ix_0fXfuxFF00

ST. LOUIS – The Red Cross Sound the Alarm giveaway is Tuesday, May 10 in Alton, Illinois, and then it moves to Ferguson, Missouri on Thursday, May 12.

FOX 2’s Kim Hudson knows first-hand why smoke alarms save lives. In November 2016, the St. Louis Fire Department invited local media to cover a “live burn.” Firefighters put Hudson and videographer John Gerding in full firefighter gear, including an oxygen tank. Then, they put them in a burning room at the department’s training center in north St. Louis. They saw that once a smoke alarm sounds, people have just two minutes to escape. After that, people can barely see in front of themselves. Hudson and Gerding had to crawl on their hands and knees out of the room. The department gave Hudson one of the smoke alarms in that room. It was an unrecognizable melted chunk of plastic and metal.

The Red Cross will install 50,000 smoke alarms nationwide in 50 underserved communities in May 2022. With help from Schnucks Markets, volunteers will join Alton, Illinois firefighters. On Thursday, the operation moves to Ferguson, Missouri. There are many ways you can help. Learn more at https://www.redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.html .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Hoarding conditions found in St. Louis house destroyed by fire

ST. LOUIS -- A squatter reportedly started a fire at a south St. Louis home where a woman jumped out a window to escape the flames Wednesday morning. A neighbor's security camera caught someone dressed in all black entering a vacant home on Nebraska Avenue just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the video. Less than a minute later, smoke started billowing out of the house. "It's our understanding that this building has been vacant since 2007. Yet there was someone inside, which brings me to another point of why we go into vacant buildings because these fires don’t start from themselves," said St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Child hurt in lawnmower accident in Metro East

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A young Metro East boy was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after his legs were severely injured by a riding lawnmower Monday evening. The child received "injuries to their legs severe enough that it required them to be flown to a St. Louis hospital," the Rosewood Heights Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson, MO
Alton, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Ferguson, MO
Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Alton, MO
City
Alton, IL
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
St. Louis American

Free produce baskets for area families available May 31

Food insecurity and lack of nutritious foods remain a part of daily life in thousands of St. Louis area households. To address the shortcomings, the Gateway Region YMCA and Partnership for a Healthy America [PHA] will offer 3,000 families free boxes of produce containing 50 servings or fresh fruit and vegetables beginning May 31, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross#Smoke Alarms#Volunteers#Charity#Red Cross Sound#Schnucks Markets#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car

Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
TROY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. She was shot in the neck and arm just before 1:30 a.m. on Obear Avenue near Penrose Street. It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
St. Joseph Post

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy