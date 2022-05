In his first year as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith finished in third place in the NFC South with a 7-10 record. Despite all of the work this roster needed, there were some good moments in 2021. Smith became the first coach to truly unlock offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson, rookie Kyle Pitts had a few big games that showed his potential as an up-and-coming star tight end and the Falcons kept their playoff hopes alive until late in the season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO