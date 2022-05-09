ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Semi-truck crashes into powerline, shutting down I-15 in Davis County

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck crash into a powerline has shut down lanes along I-15 in Davis County on Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says several crashes are currently blocking roads near Parrish Lane near Centerville.

UHP says the incident happened when a downed powerline was hanging near Parrish Lane around 4:11 a.m.

Authorities say a semi-truck hauling a container on the southbound lanes of I-15 struck the powerline, causing the vehicle to crash and roll over. The collision caused the semi-truck to leak fuel all over the highway.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kz9cZ_0fXfub4V00
    (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYqWH_0fXfub4V00
    (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qP0K9_0fXfub4V00
    (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUFmQ_0fXfub4V00
    (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

During the crash, UHP says the semi-truck struck the center median, sending concrete debris spilling into the northbound lanes. UHP says multiple vehicles were damaged by the flying debris.

Later on, officials say a Union Pacific train also struck the fallen power lines. All train service has been halted at this time due to the incident.

Lanes along I-15 in both directions were closed at the time, but northbound lanes have since reopened. Currently, only one southbound lane has been reopened as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers headed in the area can use Legacy Parkway as an alternate route of travel in the area.

Travelers are asked to plan ahead for traffic delays or seek an alternate route of travel at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HBUj_0fXfub4V00
Major traffic delays on I-15 (Courtesy of UDOT)

No injuries have been reported and crews are working to determine the cause of the fallen powerline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

