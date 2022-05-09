Fire Departments Mourn Passing Of Balko Firefighter

Oklahoma firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Jason Smith, a volunteer for the Balko Fire Department, died Sunday from injuries sustained while fighting a wildfire this spring.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Smith, alongside firefighter Tyler Morris, were rescued by a trooper after their tanker truck flipped over in April.

He pushed through wildfire smoke to save the pair after ambulances couldn't get through.

Both men at the time were treated for smoke inhalation and serious burns.

Multiple fire departments posted on social media Sunday after Smith’s passing.

That includes departments from Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.

At last check, the other firefighter Tyler Morris was still recovering from his injuries