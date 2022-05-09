ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Fire Departments Mourn Passing Of Balko Firefighter

By Caleb Califano
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
Oklahoma firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Jason Smith, a volunteer for the Balko Fire Department, died Sunday from injuries sustained while fighting a wildfire this spring.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Smith, alongside firefighter Tyler Morris, were rescued by a trooper after their tanker truck flipped over in April.

He pushed through wildfire smoke to save the pair after ambulances couldn't get through.

Both men at the time were treated for smoke inhalation and serious burns.

Multiple fire departments posted on social media Sunday after Smith’s passing.

That includes departments from Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.

At last check, the other firefighter Tyler Morris was still recovering from his injuries

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Jason Smith, Balko firefighter, escorted home after Lubbock autopsy

BALKO, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Beaver, Booker, and Follet Fire Departments were among the comrades, friends, family, and community members that marked Jason Smith’s return home after an autopsy in Lubbock. As noted in previous reporting, Smith was autopsied in Lubbock on Monday after passing away over the weekend from injuries sustained during a rollover […]
LUBBOCK, TX
#Mourning#Firefighters#Accident#The Balko Fire Department
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

