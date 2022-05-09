ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

News to Know: Joplin fire under investigation, and runners unite to honor Joplin tornado victims

By Tawnya Bach
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXiT8_0fXfsJRx00

LAHARPE, Kan. – The KBI and Allen County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest related to the death of an Allen County man. Officers arrested Raymond Maloney at his residence in La Harpe, Kansas. Maloney was arrested on suspicion of 1st-degree murder connected to the killing of 68-year-old Richard Diehl. Authorities say Maloney and Diehl were neighbors. The investigation is still ongoing and Maloney was arrested without incident. Follow the investigation here.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Fire Marshall is called in to investigate a house fire. Just after 11:30am Sunday morning fire crews were called to this home at 819 South Jackson. Acting Battalion Chief Dustin Lunow tells us as he arrived the front of the house was fully involved. No one was home at the time of the fire, however, one person was checked out by medical personnel as they were checking on occupants before first responders arrived. No firefighters were injured. The fire marshal was called because the cause of the fire is currently “unknown.” View more images from Sunday’s fire here.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Almost 11 years after a tornado devastated the Joplin community, the city hosts an event to honor the 161 victims and celebrate Joplin’s growth and resilience. The Joplin Memorial Run honors those lost by providing tornado relief, and now focuses on improving health of Joplin residents. Proceeds from this years race will go towards a sculpture to remember those lives lost. Read more about the Joplin Memorial Run here.

NEVADA, Mo. – Some furry friends took to the runway over the weekend for the Nevada Animal Shelter “Pawject” Runway, an event to raise money for the Nevada Vernon County Chamber and Nevada Animal Shelter. One activity featured a fashion show that showcased local fashion and furry friends. Other activities included food, music, and a silent auction.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Investigators say a person of interest found dead in case of woman’s death in Pulaski County, Mo.

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a person of interest in a woman’s death has been found dead in South Carolina. Deputies responded to the area of Skyview Drive Sunday afternoon after they received a call requesting a well-being check on a woman. Officers could not make contact with the woman at the home. Officers once inside found the woman dead.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Authorities arrest a shooting suspect in Quapaw, and the Joplin Fire Department changes its hiring policy

QUAPAW, Okla. – Authorities in Quapaw, Oklahoma arrest a suspect accused of shooting a man over the weekend. On Saturday morning police responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of South Chestnut in Quapaw. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and survived. Authorities later arrested 48-year-old Mark Daugherty for the shooting. Daugherty is charged with first degree attempted murder and possession of illegal drugs. Read more about this shooting arrest here.
QUAPAW, OK
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Joplin, MO
State
Nevada State
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Nevada, MO
City
La Harpe, KS
County
Allen County, KS
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
St. Joseph Post

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Murder#Laharpe#Kbi
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Teen dies in fatal vehicle accident

MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy