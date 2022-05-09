News to Know: Joplin fire under investigation, and runners unite to honor Joplin tornado victims

LAHARPE, Kan. – The KBI and Allen County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest related to the death of an Allen County man. Officers arrested Raymond Maloney at his residence in La Harpe, Kansas. Maloney was arrested on suspicion of 1st-degree murder connected to the killing of 68-year-old Richard Diehl. Authorities say Maloney and Diehl were neighbors. The investigation is still ongoing and Maloney was arrested without incident. Follow the investigation here.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Fire Marshall is called in to investigate a house fire. Just after 11:30am Sunday morning fire crews were called to this home at 819 South Jackson. Acting Battalion Chief Dustin Lunow tells us as he arrived the front of the house was fully involved. No one was home at the time of the fire, however, one person was checked out by medical personnel as they were checking on occupants before first responders arrived. No firefighters were injured. The fire marshal was called because the cause of the fire is currently “unknown.” View more images from Sunday’s fire here.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Almost 11 years after a tornado devastated the Joplin community, the city hosts an event to honor the 161 victims and celebrate Joplin’s growth and resilience. The Joplin Memorial Run honors those lost by providing tornado relief, and now focuses on improving health of Joplin residents. Proceeds from this years race will go towards a sculpture to remember those lives lost. Read more about the Joplin Memorial Run here.

NEVADA, Mo. – Some furry friends took to the runway over the weekend for the Nevada Animal Shelter “Pawject” Runway, an event to raise money for the Nevada Vernon County Chamber and Nevada Animal Shelter. One activity featured a fashion show that showcased local fashion and furry friends. Other activities included food, music, and a silent auction.

