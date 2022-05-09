Governor expected to sign bill for state veterans programs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar won the endorsement Saturday of the DFL party in her bid to win re-election in Minnesota’s 5th District, according to a campaign statement. “I share the DFL’s belief that democracy starts at the grassroots, and I’m incredibly proud that we again won the party’s endorsement through a people-powered process,” said the second-term congresswoman, in a statement. “We’ve broken turnout records in each of our elections. Now we’re going to fire up the base and get every single voter in the 5th District out to the polls to make sure we re-elect our Governor...

