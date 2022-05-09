ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

Governor expected to sign bill for state veterans programs

By Ryan Janke
740thefan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign a bill with funding for Minnesota veterans programs. It...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

MN House to discuss liquor bill, could bring big changes

(ABC 6 News) - Lawmakers may end a law limiting alcohol intent in beer sold in grocery and convenience stores in Minnesota. Minnesota is the only state that still has the 3.2 or low alcohol beer law. The new legislation would also allow smaller breweries to sell 'growlers' of up...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Hastings, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Montevideo, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Hastings, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Preston, MN
WJON

Lightning Bolt Strikes And Kills Deer Herd In Wisconsin

I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
KENOSHA, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
CBS Minnesota

Ilhan Omar Bags DFL Endorsement In Bid For Re-Election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar won the endorsement Saturday of the DFL party in her bid to win re-election in Minnesota’s 5th District, according to a campaign statement. “I share the DFL’s belief that democracy starts at the grassroots, and I’m incredibly proud that we again won the party’s endorsement through a people-powered process,” said the second-term congresswoman, in a statement. “We’ve broken turnout records in each of our elections. Now we’re going to fire up the base and get every single voter in the 5th District out to the polls to make sure we re-elect our Governor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Jumping Worms In Minnesota: How To Stop The Spread

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The University of Minnesota is asking for the public’s help in stopping the spread of the “highly invasive” jumping worm. The U says with summer on the way and more people getting into activities like gardening and fishing, now is the time to make sure you are checking what worms you are using.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Powerful May storms close schools, leave damage in their wake

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota's first 80-degree day is coming with some baggage in tow. Powerful thunderstorms from the Dakotas rolled across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday morning, bringing heavy rain, gusty wind and hail the size of tennis balls in some areas. In Chisago County, thunderstorms were severe...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Cottage Grove#Hastings Veterans Home
MIX 108

Watch: Crazy Early May Hail Storm Hits Minnesota

As we finally move in to some warmer temperatures, a powerful May storm hit Minnesota and caused some damage with large size hail. Minnesota has had their fair share of crazy weather events from the great Duluth flood of 2012 to the Halloween blizzard of 1991, This storm is nowhere in comparison. However, it was pretty crazy seeing the size of the hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

A plan to reintroduce bison on tribal land near Shakopee is under development. Questions remain on where, when, how and how many bison will be reintroduced, a spokesperson for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community told Bring Me The News. According to Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion, roadway pull-outs for viewing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MinnPost

Both Republicans and DFLers are proposing to change how Social Security is taxed in Minnesota. That’s where the similarities end.

Finding areas of agreement between Senate Republicans and House DFLers on taxes this session hasn’t been easy. With a record-setting surplus, both parties and Gov. Tim Walz want to spend some of it to reduce what the state collects. But they take vastly different approaches: Republicans favor tax-rate reductions that would benefit everyone who pays personal income taxes, while the DFL has proposed a series of targeted tax credits for families with children, child care and student loans.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Foster Parents Share Experiences During Awareness Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, more than 12,000 children and young adults experienced out of home care in 2021, and the need for more foster parents continues to grow. Foster parents may be single or married, have children or not, and either rent or own a home. They play a critical role in caring and nurturing a child or teenager, often during times of crisis. “We were all adopted, my parents continued to foster children throughout our childhood, and just bringing people into our home,” said Brooklyn Park foster mother Martha Winkleman. For Winkleman, fostering was a...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy