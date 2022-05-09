Kentucky Derby-winning horse owned by Oklahoman

EDMOND, Okla. — This year’s Kentucky Derby-winning horse is owned by an Oklahoma native.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby-winning horse, Rich Strike, is owned by Oklahoma native, Rick Dawson. Not only was it a long shot to win the race, but they weren’t even supposed to be in the race.

The horse began the week as an alternate with only one win on its resume. On Friday, another horse and its crew had to pull out of the Kentucky Derby, and that spot was given to Rich Strike.

The horse was given 80-1 odds to win, the second longest odds in Kentucky Derby history.

Its jockey, Sonny Leon, was riding in his first-ever Kentucky Derby.

