ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Derby-winning horse owned by Oklahoman

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270bnn_0fXfqz9X00

EDMOND, Okla. — This year’s Kentucky Derby-winning horse is owned by an Oklahoma native.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby-winning horse, Rich Strike, is owned by Oklahoma native, Rick Dawson. Not only was it a long shot to win the race, but they weren’t even supposed to be in the race.

The horse began the week as an alternate with only one win on its resume. On Friday, another horse and its crew had to pull out of the Kentucky Derby, and that spot was given to Rich Strike.

The horse was given 80-1 odds to win, the second longest odds in Kentucky Derby history.

Its jockey, Sonny Leon, was riding in his first-ever Kentucky Derby.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who Kentucky Derby double makes picks

When Rich Strike crossed the line to win the 148th Kentucky Derby last Saturday, he became the second-biggest underdog in history to win the first leg of the Triple Crown at 80-1. The second leg, the Preakness Stakes 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. Previously claimed for just $30,000, Rich Strike's value grew enormously with his Kentucky Derby, win but another victory in a Triple Crown race could drive stud fees up even higher for one of the biggest surprises in horse racing history.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
City
Edmond, OK
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Cause Of Death Announced For Basketball Star Adreian Payne

A cause of death has been announced for former Michigan State men's basketball star Adreian Payne. Payne, the former Spartans basketball star, has died at the age of 31. Monday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s office in Orlando, Florida released details on what happened. According to the police report,...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
natureworldnews.com

Another Tornado Cluster Left Towns in Oklahoma and Texas in Ruins

Seminole, Oklahoma, has been ripped apart by two tornadoes in three days, including a multi-tornado outbreak on Wednesday evening that caused extensive structural damage and a power loss. =. Extreme Weather. Seminole, roughly 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, was hit by a tornado for the first time at 7:53...
SEMINOLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoman#Nbc Sports#The Kentucky Derby#Cox Media Group
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
wmar2news

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KTUL

9-foot-long alligator euthanized at Claremore Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed that a 9-foot-6-inch male American alligator was found and euthanized at Claremore Lake. After receiving reports from the public, the department went to check an area of the lake where it was sighted and found the animal. A...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
108K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy