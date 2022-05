CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mission for one Chicago neighborhood is make sure no one goes hungry.With the recent news of a big grocery store leaving, grassroots organizations are stepping up.CBS 2's Steven Graves shows us how. "This is what allows us to extend our growing season."It's a hot and humid job in this so-called "Hoop House" but Laquandra Fair's passion for produce is what keeps her growing in Englewood."Clearly, there's still a need, because we don't have a lot of large chain grocery stores within our area," Fair said.Just about two miles from where she works at Growing Home's farm...

