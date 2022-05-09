ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Pedestrian dies in crash on southbound I-25

By Jim Hooley
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A deadly auto-pedestrian accident occurred around 144th Avenue on Monday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Westminster police say they are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. Police have not said if the person killed was attempting to cross the highway or possibly out of their car and stopped on the side of the road when they were hit.

The major accident reconstruction team is investigating the incident.

Southbound lanes were closed for several hours before opening back up around 5:44 a.m.

The identity of the person killed will be released after the next-of-kin is notified. Details about the cause of the accident have yet to be released.

