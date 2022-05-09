ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KAMC AM Weather Webcast May 9th, 2022

everythinglubbock.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Sunshine and warm air coming in from the southwest will quickly warm us up through the afternoon. The afternoon high will reach 98° with fire weather in the forecast. Tonight: Clear skies will last overnight with the southwesterly breeze sticking around. The evening low will be mild at...

www.everythinglubbock.com

WALB 10

First Alert Weather

There’s a definite chill on the air this morning but lunchtime again the temperatures will be delightful if you have a chance get out there and enjoy the outdoors because what’s looming next week, we’ll have you hitting the AC on high and keeping it indoors unless of course you got a pool. We’ll see temperatures get to mid 70s mid day and into the mid 80s at 4pm. On top off of 85 are warm to mild this evening at three at 7pm Seven to 9pm 11pm word 66. Another cool night look at this. We got temperatures in the mid to upper 50s so it won’t be quite as chilly as it is this morning but it’s gonna feel nice and then the temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and x f couple of afternoons. But you notice once we get to Saturday, a warm front comes in and temperatures go from the upper 80s to the low to mid 90s heading into next week. And again, that’s just a taste of what’s to come as a possibility we can have a full blown heatwave next week. And temperatures in the upper 90s. Approaching 100 morning low is very comfortable mid 50s Then we’ll get in the low 60s heading into the weekend mid to upper 60s The rain chances do return come Friday, scattered showers and storms that’ll be our best chance we are under moderate drought conditions so any rain would be welcomed.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/11 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with highs around 70 again. Some clouds stick around tonight, but it will remain mild with temps only falling into the 50s. Tomorrow will start off with some clouds and patchy drizzle, then we'll see breaks of sun into the afternoon. Expect highs around 70 again.Looking ahead: Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs around 70. As for this weekend, we'll see sct'd showers on Saturday and isolated showers on Sunday with highs in the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Wind moves out Thursday, rain moves in for the weekend

Winds won’t be a worry on Thursday, but rain is on the way for the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will bring clouds with a slight chance of some early showers. There will be a chance for light showers in the evening. The...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE

