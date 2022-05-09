ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

24-Year-Old Man Killed In York Shooting, Crash Identified

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
York City Police Photo Credit: York City Police Department (York, Pa) Facebook

A 24-year-old man shot and killed last week in York has been identified.

Roman Padilla was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a car that had crashed on the 800 block of S. Pine St. Friday, May 6 around 12:45 p.m., York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay and city police said.

The victim was given medical treatment by officers until EMS could take him to York Hospital, where he died soon after.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, Gay said.

