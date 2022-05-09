Jordan Poyer donates thousands to expand hospital in Astoria
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday was an unforgettable day in Astoria as the future of Columbia Memorial Hospital took a turn for the better.
More than $408,000 was raised to help fund the expansion of the hospital.Beavers new assistant coach shares deep Corvallis ties
Jordan Poyer — Buffalo Bills All-Pro Safety and Astoria High School graduate -– was on hand to help in the fundraising efforts. Between his own donation and auction of a signed Bills jersey and helmet, Poyer helped generate nearly $25,000 himself.
If you are interested in learning more about the fundraising efforts of the CMH Foundation, visit the website here . Remember, your donations are 100% tax deductible.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0