Wind Damage Reported Sunday Morning

There’s a definite chill on the air this morning but lunchtime again the temperatures will be delightful if you have a chance get out there and enjoy the outdoors because what’s looming next week, we’ll have you hitting the AC on high and keeping it indoors unless of course you got a pool. We’ll see temperatures get to mid 70s mid day and into the mid 80s at 4pm. On top off of 85 are warm to mild this evening at three at 7pm Seven to 9pm 11pm word 66. Another cool night look at this. We got temperatures in the mid to upper 50s so it won’t be quite as chilly as it is this morning but it’s gonna feel nice and then the temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and x f couple of afternoons. But you notice once we get to Saturday, a warm front comes in and temperatures go from the upper 80s to the low to mid 90s heading into next week. And again, that’s just a taste of what’s to come as a possibility we can have a full blown heatwave next week. And temperatures in the upper 90s. Approaching 100 morning low is very comfortable mid 50s Then we’ll get in the low 60s heading into the weekend mid to upper 60s The rain chances do return come Friday, scattered showers and storms that’ll be our best chance we are under moderate drought conditions so any rain would be welcomed.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO