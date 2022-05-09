Officials identified 42-year-old Francisco Moreno who died after being hit by a vehicle in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 42-year-old Francisco Moreno as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Phoenix. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place near 35th Avenue and Glendale Road [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .