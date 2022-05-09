ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identified 42-year-old Francisco Moreno who died after being hit by a vehicle in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Officials identified 42-year-old Francisco Moreno who died after being hit by a vehicle in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Authorities identified 42-year-old Francisco Moreno as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Phoenix. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place near 35th Avenue and Glendale Road [...]

