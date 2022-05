SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw municipal employees will earn up to $3,000 each in hazard pay for work performed during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. In what was so far the largest expenditure of the municipality’s $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money, the Saginaw City Council at its Monday, May 9, meeting unanimously approved spending $864,750 of that total. The money will reimburse the city-paid workforce for jobs performed during a period of the pandemic when fewer protections were available and less was known about how the virus spread.

