Oklahoma City, OK

Fire crews investigating Oklahoma City church blaze

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are investigating after a church was destroyed by an overnight fire.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, a street sweeper called 911 to report a church on fire near S.W. 4th and Walker.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a church fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and say the church was vacant.

In fact, investigators say they responded to the church in December for a separate fire.

At this point, the cause of the fire has not been released.

