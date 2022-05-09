ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Lake County Genealogical Society meeting features talk on searching cemeteries

By Editorial Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Lake County Genealogical Society meeting will be 10 a.m. to noon, May 26, on Zoom due to the ongoing pandemic. A short business meeting will be followed by speaker Joy Neighbors,...

Guided Living History Tour at Sacred Heart Cemetery

The new season of Twilight Tours continues at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1301 Texas Boulevard, on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Join the Texarkana Museums System for a guided living history tour of one of Texarkana’s oldest cemeteries. Costumed interpreters will bring Texarkana’s past to life. There are over 25 cemeteries located within the city limits of Texarkana with burials dating back to the 1874, Sacred Heart Cemetery is one of the most historic sites in the city.
TEXARKANA, AR
Three Residents Who Served in the Same Place at the Same Time Meet in The Villages

In 1968, Army soldiers Corky Eck, Bob Schaffer and Gary Hough were stationed in Vietnam, just a few miles away from each other in Phan Thiet. Despite their proximity, the three men never met until they all connected 50 years later in The Villages. “That’s the real story — that we served essentially in the same task force at the same time and never knew each other until we got (here),” Hough said. “It’s the miracle of The Villages.” Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Lent: In 1951 youths discover 65 year old treasure

The child hikers who wrote the message back in 1886 remembered hiding the bottle. A group of 4-H boys were roaming near Steins Pillar in 1951. One member of the group was Joe Hereford, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Hereford, who owned the ranch just below Steins Pillar. Others in the group were James Grubbe, Tommy Lawson, Freddie Jacob and Don Bennett. The young adventurers carried a rope and lowered themselves from the top of a rock outcrop near Steins Pillar. They entered a small cave and much to their surprise, they discovered a treasure contained in an old glass medicine bottle.
CROOK COUNTY, OR

