Lake County Genealogical Society meeting features talk on searching cemeteries

The child hikers who wrote the message back in 1886 remembered hiding the bottle. A group of 4-H boys were roaming near Steins Pillar in 1951. One member of the group was Joe Hereford, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Hereford, who owned the ranch just below Steins Pillar. Others in the group were James Grubbe, Tommy Lawson, Freddie Jacob and Don Bennett. The young adventurers carried a rope and lowered themselves from the top of a rock outcrop near Steins Pillar. They entered a small cave and much to their surprise, they discovered a treasure contained in an old glass medicine bottle.
