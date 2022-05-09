Lake County Genealogical Society meeting features talk on searching cemeteries

In 1968, Army soldiers Corky Eck, Bob Schaffer and Gary Hough were stationed in Vietnam, just a few miles away from each other in Phan Thiet. Despite their proximity, the three men never met until they all connected 50 years later in The Villages. “That’s the real story — that we served essentially in the same task force at the same time and never knew each other until we got (here),” Hough said. “It’s the miracle of The Villages.” Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO