Which industries are leading the pandemic jobs recovery

Click here to read the full article. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in March at a rate of 3%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represents a series high and an increase from January and February. On a seasonally adjusted basis, resignations in retail decreased by 13,000 from February 2022 and increased by 146,000 from March of 2021. Compared to February, quits increased in professional and business services by 88,000 and in construction by 69,000. Total separations were 6.3 million, with layoffs and discharges at around 1.4 million. At the same time, the number of job...

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO