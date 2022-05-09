mugshot Monday, May 9, 2022

PERU, Ind. — Court documents reveal an Indiana State trooper admitted to grabbing a female coworker by the back of her head and forcing her face toward his groin while telling her, “here’s a way for you to earn the money.” Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery for his actions. […]
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has provided boosted benefits during the pandemic to millions of households. The funding plan was announced in April 2021 and it gives the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees SNAP, an extra $1billion per month for the program. The amount of extra money...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson accepted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s plea deal on Wednesday, sentencing him to 20 to 25 years in prison, according to NPR. What does the plea deal mean for Chauvin? In December, Chauvin admitted in court that he violated George Floyd’s civil...
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
Vicky White’s cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide after a coroner performed an autopsy Tuesday, Newsweek reports. White died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while helping inmate Casey White (no relation) escape from Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama. At a glance. After...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
New charges have been filed against former Alabama jailer Vicky White, who has been on the run for 10 days with escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said the 46-year-old second-in-charge at the north Lauderdale County jail is now charged with second-degree forgery and identity theft.
Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
Suspected killer Casey White planned to engage in a shootout with authorities who were chasing him and Alabama corrections official Vicky White in Indiana but the suspected killer was prevented from doing so because officers rammed the fugitives' car into a ditch, a sheriff said Tuesday. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told reporters Tuesday authorities found several guns in their car after they were captured.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky animal shelter is overwhelmed with German Shepherds and is sending out a plea to the public. Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook in early May saying Daviess County Animal Control has six German Shepherds at its shelter. Daviess...
