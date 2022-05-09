Severe Weather Statement issued for Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 02:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood, Lincoln, Forest, Vilas, Florence, Marathon, Marinette, Oneida, Menominee, northern Oconto, Langlade and western Shawano Counties through 315 AM CDT At 228 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms north of a line from Marshfield to Wausau to Antigo to Wausaukee. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with the stronger thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Headwaters Wilderness around 235 AM CDT. Popple River around 250 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Crandon, Tipler, North Otter Creek Natural Area, Fern, Whisker Lake Wilderness, Wausau and Florence. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
