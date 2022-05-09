Napco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.

The Amityville, New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The security products and software company posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period.

