Veritiv: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Monday reported profit of $78.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $5.12.

The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period.

Veritiv expects full-year earnings to be $18 to $21 per share.

