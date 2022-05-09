ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Demand for air travel is expected to remain high

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to take off? You might want...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

Here's The Best Time To Book A Flight This Year & When Airline Prices Are Expected To Soar

If you’ve been thinking about booking flights this summer for your holiday travel plans, consider this your personal invitation to get it done. As in, do it now. Industry reports show that U.S. domestic and international flight prices have jumped significantly since the beginning of the year, and the cost of a ticket is only predicted to get higher as air travel bounces back from the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
My Journal Courier

For summer travel deals, stay off the beaten path

Demand for travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels just in time for travel's hottest season - summer. National parks, Mexico and other resort destinations have surging demand, making them less-than-ideal destinations for budget-conscious travelers. Instead, deal seekers should go to places that have been slow to recover, such as Italy and Greece. Last-minute deals can be found on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars, but you risk zero availability by waiting too long to book. Meanwhile, flights should be booked now - but only if the airfare has flyer-friendly change and cancellation policies. In short: Flexibility remains key.
TRAVEL
WHIO Dayton

EU lifts mask recommendation for air travel as pandemic ebbs

BERLIN — (AP) — The European Union will no longer recommend medical masks be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc, though member states can still require them, officials said Wednesday. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

Europe drops face covering rule for flights and airports - but don't ditch your mask yet

The EU's recommendation to wear face masks on board EU flights and in EU airports will no longer apply from May 16 © Getty Images. Broadly speaking, you'll no longer be required to wear face masks in airports or on flights within the European Union from Monday, May 16, officials announced today. Though you'll need to check your airline's policy before ditching your mask.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Concerns raised over management of Mexico City’s airspace

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pilots and airlines have expressed concerns over an increase in potentially dangerous incidents in Mexico City’s airspace since it was redesigned to accommodate a second airport, including alerts that planes could crash unless action was taken. They suggest air traffic controllers have been insufficiently...
WORLD
Robb Report

Hotels Are Trying to Recapture Losses With Skyrocketing Prices. Too Bad Service Isn’t Following.

Click here to read the full article. On one day in April 2020, American airports were so empty that the TSA screened around the same number as it might have in the late 1960s—just under 90,000, a figure down 90 percent from the more than 2 million who’d breezed through regularly each day a few months earlier. It’s startling, then, to compare figures now: According to the TSA, commercial airports have gained back more than half of those pre-pandemic fliers, and private-jet flights stateside are up 9.5 percent over last year, per business-aviation analysts at Argus. So travel is roaring...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Another close call reported in Mexico City air operations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Air traffic controllers recorded another close call in Mexico City flight operations even as Mexican aviation authorities were scrambling to respond to reports from international pilot and airline groups of serious confusion in the skies over the capital. Government officials said a flight into Benito...
LIFESTYLE
boardingarea.com

The EU Dropping Mandatory Masks for Airports and Flights

Starting next week, the EU is able to drop their now mask mandate for travel on planes and in airports. But, what does this really mean?. A few weeks ago, the mask mandate in the US for use on airplanes and airports was removed. Now, the EU is set to drop their mask requirements as well. What does this mean?
LIFESTYLE
Washington Examiner

New EU guidelines relax mask-wearing on airlines

Face masks will not be required on flights and in airports in the European Union, according to new COVID-19 guidelines. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control released new guidelines on Wednesday that relax the need to wear masks while flying in Europe. The new guidelines will go into effect on May 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy